Parallel Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

NYSE PBR opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

