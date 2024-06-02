Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

