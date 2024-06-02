Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 137,929 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249,714 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 331,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.52 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

