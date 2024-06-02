Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,345,000 after acquiring an additional 153,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

