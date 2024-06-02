Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.6 %

KMI opened at $19.49 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

