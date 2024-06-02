Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,520 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYLD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

