iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.18% of iRobot worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iRobot by 522.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iRobot by 11,822.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

