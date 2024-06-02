Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1,044.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827,456 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 649.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.