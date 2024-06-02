Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1,044.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827,456 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
M has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Macy’s Stock Performance
NYSE:M opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 649.33 and a beta of 2.16.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.
Macy’s Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
