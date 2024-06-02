Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16.23 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.56% of SITE Centers worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

