Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,902 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,021,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,750 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 50.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Up 0.3 %

CTLT stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.