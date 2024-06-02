Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 242.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130,969 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,376,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 374,561 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,207,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 389,136 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.