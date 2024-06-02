Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 112,605 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

