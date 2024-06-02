Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17.21 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47,674 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $125.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

