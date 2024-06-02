Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $62,387,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 642,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 436.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 230,862 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

