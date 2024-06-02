Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,754,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY opened at $225.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.90. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.52 and a beta of 1.24.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

