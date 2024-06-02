Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 13,655 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,810,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,338 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Gates Industrial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

GTES opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.