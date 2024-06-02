ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

