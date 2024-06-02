Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

