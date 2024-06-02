4,137 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $137.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $803.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $140.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

