Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 114,239 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 167.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

CHK opened at $90.93 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

