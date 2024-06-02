Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

