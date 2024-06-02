4,234 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,781,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

