Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

