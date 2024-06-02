Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 5,904 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

WTRG stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

