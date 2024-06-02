Commerce Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,866,000.

VCR opened at $304.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

