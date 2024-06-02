Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,535. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

