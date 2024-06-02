Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education



Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

