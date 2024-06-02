Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,123 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REX. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 162,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the period. ECP ControlCo LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 261,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $875.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $187.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $338,576.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,346 shares of company stock worth $6,889,597. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

