PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 520,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 323,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 151,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 140,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

