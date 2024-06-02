Norges Bank Purchases New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 753,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,336,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at $17,398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 85.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at $19,185,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at $19,185,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on NCNO
nCino Trading Up 1.4 %
NCNO opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.