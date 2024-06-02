Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director David Granot Sells 686 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.