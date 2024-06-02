Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $49,274.50 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80.

On Monday, April 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00.

Moderna Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $347,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

