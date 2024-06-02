Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $49,274.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00.

Moderna Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $347,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.