Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,519 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 119,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 279,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 903,831 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $339,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $415.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $433.60.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.91.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

