SP Asset Management LLC Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,321,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,695,580,000 after buying an additional 1,084,159 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,380,000 after buying an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,894 shares of company stock worth $21,363,909 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

