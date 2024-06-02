Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) EVP Austin Harkness Purchases 1,000 Shares

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunoco Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sunoco by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,482 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

