Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $758,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of ORCL opened at $117.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.29. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

