One Degree Advisors Inc Invests $189,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,658,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $465,090,000 after buying an additional 243,871 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 146,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 106,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

