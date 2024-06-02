First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $261.50 and last traded at $264.11. 1,540,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,335,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.78.

Specifically, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,652 shares of company stock valued at $16,151,867. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.16.

First Solar Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in First Solar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 6.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.