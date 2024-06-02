Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,973 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,834 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,528,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $211.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average of $187.02. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,325 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

