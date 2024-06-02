Stifel Financial Corp Has $24.78 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.