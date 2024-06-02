JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,945 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.95% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $24,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,141,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

