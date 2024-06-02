JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,945 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.95% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $24,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,141,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.