Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.31% of Darling Ingredients worth $24,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

