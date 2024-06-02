L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Announces $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $225.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Read Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.