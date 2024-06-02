Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5496 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 4.7 %

Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

