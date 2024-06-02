Short Interest in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Declines By 8.8%

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cineverse Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cineverse stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Institutional Trading of Cineverse

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cineverse stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cineverse as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

