Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.8 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.