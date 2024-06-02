Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Increases By 7.5%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
HECOF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Global Helium Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Helium
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.