Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Increases By 7.5%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global Helium Price Performance

HECOF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

