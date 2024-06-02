Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,860,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 96,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

