Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 757,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 243,480 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 199,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,405,000 after buying an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHE. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

