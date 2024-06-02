Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.